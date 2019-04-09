This teacher created a feelings chart for her students and the internet is sob-clapping.

Learning how to deal with and talk about mental health has been a rather taboo topic up until very recently. Finally, we are opening a dialogue about mental illness, and allowing people to feel less alone. However, there's still a lot of work to be done.
A Special Ed teacher had the amazing idea of introducing mental health check-ins with her students via a chart. This way, kids are taught how to address and express their feelings regarding mental health from a young age. Genius!
Here's how the chart works: every week students take a sticky note and write their names on the back of it. Then, they place it on the chart, either under "I'm great," "I'm okay," I'm meh," "I'm struggling,"I'm having a tough time and wouldn't mind a check-in," and, "I'm not doing great." Then, the teacher meets with her students individually, based on where they placed their sticky note. This way, they don't have to show their classmates their responses, but they do learn to share and feel safe with someone.
Naturally, this idea went viral. The Suicide Awareness/Prevention Facebook page even posted about it.
The post got 15k likes and 175k shares. Plus, people chimed in with their praise, as well as with additional ideas.
Maybe this could be used on a staff room notice board for teachers to have a check in !!!!!!!
I started this in my classroom this week! Super powerful to be able to touch base with kids.. we check in morning, noon, and before they leave. I can track if their day gets better or worse and have conversations
I wish managers and employers did this. Sometimes we are not okay... which means maybe my head space isn’t focused on work. It’s not an excuse it’s a real and we need more employers help remove the stigma.
I do mental health check-ins with students on tests & quizzes. It's a simple question or two....something like..."What's been the best & worst part of your week? Explain why..." I make it worth their time to answer so most provide ample info. Even when a student doesn't give much info...well, that also speaks volumes!
As these comments show, exercises like this are great for students, but could and should be implemented in places outside of the classroom as well. Let's all make a point to check in with everyone about their mental health!