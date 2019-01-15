Teacher goes viral for exposing mom who helped her first grade son cheat

Bringing a child into this world must feel like utter terror. Since you care about this tiny human so much and just want the best for them, I could imagine that any critique of your child - whether valid or not, could feel like an attack. Teachers know this firsthand, as they're saddled with the difficulty of telling parents about the rate of their children's progress.
The Reddit user FourLear11 recently shared a story of a mother who simply couldn't wrap her head around the idea of her child having a learning disability. For this specific mother, it was a matter of pure ego.
Rather than accepting the news and figuring out how to best help her child learn, she lashed out at the teacher and claimed it was impossible for her kid to have learning disabilities since she has a Phd. There are truly too endless layers of bad parenting to unpack here, luckily, the teacher wasn't taking any BS.
"Obligatory posting this on behalf of someone else.
The Characters:
-
Teacher - 1st grade elementary teacher at a private school with 20+ years experience, compliance expert.
-
SN Student - Nice but slow student. Your typical "needs extra help" special needs first grader.
-
Mrs. PhD - Mother of SN Student. Has a doctorate in education but never actually taught anywhere. Married to a husband who also has a PhD, and as a result, should be incapable of creating an offspring with an IQ below 150."
"The Story:
SN Student was promoted to first grade largely on the grounds that a student cannot be held back in kindergarten without the parents' consent, and the Teacher was warned that SN Student would need some extra help from her and the aid. After the first 4-6 weeks of school, SN Student was numerous signs of a learning disability when it came to reading and math, and even with extra in-class help, their grades were very poor. The teacher passed this along to Mrs. PhD, requesting a meeting to discuss her son's performance, requesting that she allow SN Student to be placed in special education classes, and requesting that she permit the state to test her child for learning disabilities (which up until 2nd grade, also requires the consent of the parents)."
"As is all too often the case, Mrs. PhD demanded the principal be in attendance at the meeting, and spent the first half of the meeting berating both the Teacher and the principal as "My child has no issue. He's the genius offspring of two geniuses and is the opposite of someone who needs special ed. If you didn't suck at your jobs, we wouldn't be having this conversation." The second half of the meeting consisted of Mrs. PhD attack the Teacher over her choice to design and use her own tests, and instead demanded that the Teacher use the standard tests provided with the textbooks, as [insert statistical PhD BS] was causing her son to perform worse on the custom tests."
"The Teacher tried arguing back stating that the tests were virtually identical, other students were not having an issue with the tests, and that custom tests needed to be used after numerous parents were caught handing their younger children copies of the standard tests that their older siblings took (yes, this even occurred in 1st grade). Also as is all too often the case, the principal simply caved and instructed the Teacher to use the standard tests going forward."
"For the first month after then standard tests were used, SN Student's grades soared. SN Student had an A average across the board during the period, with perfect 100's on all reading tests, and Mrs. PhD sent quite a few smug notes to the Teacher pointing this out. The Teacher spoke to SN Student, said she was impressed with his performance, and asked if he was doing anything different at home to study. As 1st graders do, SN Student proudly responded that the tests were easier once he could start practicing them in advance. As it turns out, Mrs. PhD wanted the standard tests to be used as she could obtain the teacher's edition copy of the textbooks, and could have her son memorize answers in advance."
"The Compliance:
The Teacher was irate, half pissed at Mrs. PhD's notes, half pissed at how Mrs. PhD was ruining her sons life by rushing him up the grades (and the principal was not pleased either). While the Teacher couldn't go back to using her own questions, she was permitted to make minor changes to the standard tests. Math tests asked identical questions, but the question ordering was changed. Reading tests had adjustments where answers were changed without impacting the question; such as:"
"Initial Version:
The dog saw the sheep swimming in the pool. The dog also saw the bear playing soccer. The dog then saw the cat climbing a tree.
Q: Which animal was playing soccer?
New Version:
The dog saw the sheep swimming in the pool. The dog also saw the cat playing soccer. The dog then saw the bear climbing a tree."
"Over the next two weeks, SN Student failed everything, including scoring 0's on both reading quizzes. The Teacher sent the results along to Mrs. PhD, along with a follow up request for state testing. Never got a response.
TLDR: Parent demands a teacher use the standard tests provided along with the school's textbooks so her son can memorize the answers ahead of time. Teacher complies, but due to slight modifications, the student fails."
People on Reddit celebrated the teacher for calling out the mom on cheating, and many expressed concern for the child. Obviously, he has a teacher invested in him truly learning, but it will be hard to teach with such uncooperative parents.
JennaLS shared a cautionary tale about a similarly selfish mother.
"Doing a huge disservice to your own child, all in the name of your own over-inflated ego. I hope that poor kid gets all the help he can without the interference of his shitty mother."
"The neighbor kid I grew up with had a hell of a speech impediment but his folks were waaaay to proud to allow him to see a speech therapist. My brother and I both had a lisp as little kids but a short time with that speech therapist and poof! No more lisp. We are now nearly thirty years on and that neighbor kid, now closing in on 40 years old, still has this speech impediment. He must often get confused as special needs, that's how serious this impediment is.
Seriously, you are shitting directly onto your own kid if you have this mentality."
melina_gamgee emphasized why working with a child's needs early in life is essential.
"Talked about this with my mum (kindergarten teacher) a couple days ago. Parents have no idea how much they're fucking up their kids' lives by denying them a proper diagnosis and treatment. They don't realise that the first couple of years in a kid's life are THE ONLY TIME to diagnose and actually fix things like speech impediments. A few years on and it may be too late."
SoupPoops shared their son's success story, after spotting early signs of autism.
"My son had issues making eye contact and also had a lot of red flags with the symptoms of autism. His doctors wanted to wait and see (3 visits in a row) , but I pushed for additional testing and therapy. Now he's 4 and still gets ABA therapy, but he's just made amazing progress. At one point with speech regression we thought he might be mute. Now his vocabulary gets compliments from strangers."
"He still is mildly autistic, but if you didn't know that before you met him you would never guess it. I can't compliment professionals who help kids overcome their issues early enough. His life would be so different if we just let it go. He's got 2 cousins who had similar issues but not nearly as bad, they didn't get help and they're behind their peers now."
"It's hard to look at your child and admit that there's something not quite right, especially when you see all the wonderful things they can do. But it really comes down to what's gonna help them long term."
Hopefully, this child's mother gets over her self and gets him the help he needs. Fueling your kid with shame or denying their limits is no way to set them up for success.