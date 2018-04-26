This teacher helped a man on the subway and the internet loves it.

Most of the time riding the subway is a practice in emotional isolation. During rush hour, we're forced to make our bodies as small as possible in order to fit into the cramped trains.

Due to widespread exhaustion, even making friendly eye contact with someone on the train is a notable scarcity.

So when people manage to actually emotionally connect on the subway, it's a truly beautiful and rare mold-breaking moment for all to behold.

When the New York resident Denise Wilson saw two men exchange kindness on the subway, she felt compelled to share the moment with the internet.

Basically, the man in the red was studying math to help his son with his homework. The man in the hate took note and told the man in red he was a math teacher. For the rest of the trip, the two men worked on the math assignment together.