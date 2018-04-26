This teacher helped a man on the subway and the internet loves it.

Most of the time riding the subway is a practice in emotional isolation. During rush hour, we're forced to make our bodies as small as possible in order to fit into the cramped trains.
Due to widespread exhaustion, even making friendly eye contact with someone on the train is a notable scarcity.
So when people manage to actually emotionally connect on the subway, it's a truly beautiful and rare mold-breaking moment for all to behold.
When the New York resident Denise Wilson saw two men exchange kindness on the subway, she felt compelled to share the moment with the internet.
Basically, the man in the red was studying math to help his son with his homework. The man in the hate took note and told the man in red he was a math teacher. For the rest of the trip, the two men worked on the math assignment together.
She wrote:
"So today omw from work the guy in the red sat down opend up his folder and started reading a few stops later the guy next to him sat down and asked him what he's studying you look a little confused maybe i can help he says his son failed a math test they're learning fractions so im just teaching myself this over again so i can help him im 42 & dont know any of this so im re teaching myself."
She continued:
"The guy in the black informed him he use to be a math teacher so he asked the guy to quiz him and everything he got wrong or was confused about he broke it down and corrected him by the end of my train ride the guy in the red had a better understanding he can bring home a new method and teach his child i really love seeing shit like this especially in New York because we really just dont give a fuck about what the person next to us is going thru."
Naturally, her post immediately went viral. People who take the subway in New York were living for the breath of fresh air. And really, people across the country (and world) are always here for refreshing exchange between strangers.