This teacher may have crossed a line with an unusual and mean spirited punishment. Yikes.

Unfortunately, parenting does not come with a manual. Treading the waters of parenthood can feel like an Olympic sport at times, especially when struggling to decipher what is the correct way to handle a difficult situation. And one of the hardest scenarios to navigate is your child getting disciplined by someone else. It's something we don't really think about until it's happening, and it's almost always complex. You want your child to respect authority and know how to behave, but you might not always agree with how others carry out punishment. This often becomes a problem when your child is at school, as there are many rules here and you are no longer the one in charge while your child is there. But what happens when your child is treated in a way you consider to be unfair while they are at school? Does it become your right and your responsibility to step in and correct things for your child?
This is a question a parent encountered after they discovered their child was punished in an unusual way at school. Their kid -- who has been diagnosed with ADD -- had gotten into trouble at school and was not allowed to attend a field trip as a result. Simple enough. However, things got dicey when the school still brought the kid on the field trip -- despite the fact that they did not have a signed permission slip -- and made him watch the other children have fun while he sat on the sidelines and did work. So, the school both a) instituted a rather mean-spirited form of punishment and b) took this person's kid on a field trip without their permission. Hm.
The parent in question used a Reddit forum to seek advice on how to handle the situation. They wrote:
Okay, so at my son's school they have a system where kids get points for good behavior and negative marks for behavior that needs work. There is an app where parents can view this as well as communicate with teachers.
My son's grade (1st) was having an end of the year good behavior field trip to a skating rink. The kids that could go had to have so many good behavior points. My son was diagnosed with ADHD and we are working on ways to help him control his energy and to behave better. That said, he was about 5 points shy of being able to go on the field trip. Because of that I did not send in a signed permission slip or money.
The day of the field trip comes around and k send my son to school expecting him to have to go to another class room for the day. After school I pick him up and ask how his day was and he proceeds to tell me that they took him with them on the field trip. He said he was told to sit at a table on the side of the skating rink and to do a work packet while watching the other kids.
He was upset because he was made to sit and watch everyone else having fun. That is understandable because these kids are 7 years old. Yes he understands consequences for bad behavior but what adult thinks this is a good consequence? So since it was after school, I messaged his teacher asking about it. I have not gotten a reply. I tried calling the principal and was unable to reach her.
So I would like to know WIBTA for calling the school board or whoever I need to call and reporting the school? I'm not talking about just reporting because they did a messed up, hurtful punishment but also because I was not made aware my son would be driven from the school for that day.
Most people agreed that the teacher was in the wrong here and that the parent should feel at peace with their decision to call the school board.
HubND wrote:
forcing someone to be a bystander to their classmates having fun seems cruel and unusual and that's ignoring the fact that removing your son from school without your permission/knowledge seems real dicey. Depending on how long it's been since contacting the teacher/principal it definitely seems fair to take this higher.
And most people seemed to be most bothered by the fact that the teacher took this child off school grounds without consent from the parent.
QueenAnneBoylenTudor wrote:
To add to that, removing the child from the school property without telling the parents is bullshit. (And probably illegal as hell)
If I don’t sign a permission slip, I have a reasonable expectation that my child isn’t going anywhere.
Haldalkin
Wtf? What good is a permission slip system if they're going regardless?
OregonChick thought the punishment aspect was equally as problematic:
Not only is the permission slip situation incredibly dicey, when did they change the reward event into a punishment? That's totally messed up just for the message it sends to all the kids -- instead of, "Here's the treat you earned for your good behavior," it's like a cautionary tale of exclusion and public embarrassment for anyone who didn't earn the prize.
On an individual level, that's very hurtful and spiteful to treat your son that way. How can he feel like his teachers want him to succeed when he not only misses the fun part, but they rub his nose in it and make a spectacle of it. Terrible teaching, definitely needs to be addressed on Monday.
Others were preoccupied by the idea that teachers and principals shouldn't have to deal with this stuff on their days off.
whateverreddit88 wrote:
If this happened yesterday, I think OP needs to wait. The principal should be allowed to have their weekend off. Wait until Monday and try again.
happilynorth wrote:
The principal is also a human being with a life and probably a family outside of work. Since OP's kid is in no immediate danger, this can wait until Monday. Full stop.
I am a teacher so I'm obviously biased about this, but it really fucking bothers me when people act like educators should put their jobs before everything else in their lives. No, OP should not email an administrator after school on a Friday and report the school if they don't get a response by Sunday. Damn.
