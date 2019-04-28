This teacher may have crossed a line with an unusual and mean spirited punishment. Yikes.

The parent in question used a Reddit forum to seek advice on how to handle the situation. They wrote:

Okay, so at my son's school they have a system where kids get points for good behavior and negative marks for behavior that needs work. There is an app where parents can view this as well as communicate with teachers.

My son's grade (1st) was having an end of the year good behavior field trip to a skating rink. The kids that could go had to have so many good behavior points. My son was diagnosed with ADHD and we are working on ways to help him control his energy and to behave better. That said, he was about 5 points shy of being able to go on the field trip. Because of that I did not send in a signed permission slip or money.

The day of the field trip comes around and k send my son to school expecting him to have to go to another class room for the day. After school I pick him up and ask how his day was and he proceeds to tell me that they took him with them on the field trip. He said he was told to sit at a table on the side of the skating rink and to do a work packet while watching the other kids.

He was upset because he was made to sit and watch everyone else having fun. That is understandable because these kids are 7 years old. Yes he understands consequences for bad behavior but what adult thinks this is a good consequence? So since it was after school, I messaged his teacher asking about it. I have not gotten a reply. I tried calling the principal and was unable to reach her.

So I would like to know WIBTA for calling the school board or whoever I need to call and reporting the school? I'm not talking about just reporting because they did a messed up, hurtful punishment but also because I was not made aware my son would be driven from the school for that day.