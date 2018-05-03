'Teacher of the Year' brilliantly trolls Trump with her dress while accepting award.

Much to his chagrin, Donald Trump had to honor an actually honorable person at the White House on Wednesday, and Teacher of the Year winner Mandy Manning made the most of her brief moment with the president.
Ms. Manning is an English language development teacher at Joel E. Ferris High School’s Newcomer Center in Spokane, Washington, which focuses on teaching immigrants and refugees, the two things that Trump hates most other than trying to open jars with his tiny hands.
She brought with her to the White House a stack of letters to from her students—who came to the United States from Syria, Iraq, Uganda, Burma, and El Salvador—because the kids "felt it was important for the president to understand the really rigorous and difficult process and length of time it takes to come to the United States as a refugee," Manning told The Washington Post.
"The thing about our immigrant and refugee students is that they have this innate hopefulness," she explained. "They have gone through very, very difficult experiences, but they see coming to the United States as an opportunity. They feel that they can have dreams, and that they can potentially achieve those dreams. It’s really quite beautiful, actually, because no matter what — no matter what they experience — they still have this hope, this resilience."
Manning also made a statement with her dress, protesting Trump's policies without saying a word. She wore pins representing the Women's March, the Peace Corps (of which she is an alum), gay pride, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and Trans Equality Now.
Trump's 2019 budget cut funding for the NEA and the Peace Corps, and he banned transgender people from the military.
Manning told The Spokesman-Review that Trump didn't notice the pins, but was receptive to receiving the letters, telling a staffer to put them on his desk so he could read them immediately.
"My goal is to share my student’s stories," Manning said. "But to send a message—to not only my immigrant and refugee students but the LGBT community—that they are wanted, they are loved, they are enough and they matter."