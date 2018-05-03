'Teacher of the Year' brilliantly trolls Trump with her dress while accepting award.

Much to his chagrin, Donald Trump had to honor an actually honorable person at the White House on Wednesday, and Teacher of the Year winner Mandy Manning made the most of her brief moment with the president.

Ms. Manning is an English language development teacher at Joel E. Ferris High School’s Newcomer Center in Spokane, Washington, which focuses on teaching immigrants and refugees, the two things that Trump hates most other than trying to open jars with his tiny hands.

She brought with her to the White House a stack of letters to from her students—who came to the United States from Syria, Iraq, Uganda, Burma, and El Salvador—because the kids "felt it was important for the president to understand the really rigorous and difficult process and length of time it takes to come to the United States as a refugee," Manning told The Washington Post.

"The thing about our immigrant and refugee students is that they have this innate hopefulness," she explained. "They have gone through very, very difficult experiences, but they see coming to the United States as an opportunity. They feel that they can have dreams, and that they can potentially achieve those dreams. It’s really quite beautiful, actually, because no matter what — no matter what they experience — they still have this hope, this resilience."