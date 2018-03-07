Teacher tweets out what it was like to go through an active shooter lockdown this morning. Terrifying.

We are living in a time when school shootings are being reported on a weekly basis. Sometimes, more often than that. While there are several contributing factors, this grim reality that has largely grown out of a lack of gun reform. And because accessing powerful firearms is all too easy, school kids as young as elementary school have become accustomed to active shooter drills.
On Tuesday, the Colorado teacher Ali Kemp (@schmalisonkemp) thought she and her students were in danger when the lockdown alarm went off at her school.
Several minutes later, the alarm was clarified as a drill, and not an actual lockdown. Even so, those few moments of existential fear took an enormous toll on Kemp and her fifth grade students.
At the end of the day, Kemp shared her experience on Twitter.
The harrowing experience only compounded Kemp's strong belief that America needs gun reform bad, and now.
Her troubling anecdote spurred comments of solidarity from fellow teachers, parents, and really, anyone advocating for stricter gun laws.
Drill or not, the fact that Kemp and her fifth graders are so well-versed in what to do during a shooting is a terrifying reflection of where America stands on gun control.