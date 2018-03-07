Teacher tweets out what it was like to go through an active shooter lockdown this morning. Terrifying.

We are living in a time when school shootings are being reported on a weekly basis. Sometimes, more often than that. While there are several contributing factors, this grim reality that has largely grown out of a lack of gun reform. And because accessing powerful firearms is all too easy, school kids as young as elementary school have become accustomed to active shooter drills.

On Tuesday, the Colorado teacher Ali Kemp (@schmalisonkemp) thought she and her students were in danger when the lockdown alarm went off at her school.

Several minutes later, the alarm was clarified as a drill, and not an actual lockdown. Even so, those few moments of existential fear took an enormous toll on Kemp and her fifth grade students.

At the end of the day, Kemp shared her experience on Twitter.

@Everytown @MomsDemand I am a teacher. Today I cowered in a closet with my fifth grade students. I locked doors and switched off tech. They wiggled and squished and whimpered. I squished in after. — Ali Kemp (@schmalisonkemp) March 7, 2018

The LOCKDOWN. LOCKS. LIGHTS. OUT OF SIGHT. THIS IS NOT A DRILL announcement had been made not 15 seconds before. They struggled to pull the doors that can’t contain us a bit closer. The class snuggled nervously, hearts hammering. I didn’t have to shush the way I do during drills. — Ali Kemp (@schmalisonkemp) March 7, 2018

Fifteen seconds later came a correction. EXCUSE ME. THERE WAS A MISTAKE. THIS IS A LOCKOUT, NOT A LOCKDOWN. WE HAVE BEEN PLACED ON A LOCKOUT DUE TO A NEIGHBORHOOD INCIDENT. LOCKOUT. — Ali Kemp (@schmalisonkemp) March 7, 2018