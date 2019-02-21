A teacher’s viral assignment to get Katy Perry’s attention has polarized the internet.

In order to spice up the classroom, the junior high and highschool government teacher Brian Kwan gives his students a special opportunity for a perfect grade. Each year, students in his classes at Anaheim Discovery Christian School are guaranteed an A+ if they are able to bring Katy Perry to class, or a B if they receive a direct shout out from the pop star.
Each year, the students have laughed it off or largely foregone the joking challenge. That is, until this year.
This year, Kwan's student Jonathan quickly went viral when he asked Twitter to help him complete the mission of bringing Perry to class.
A lot of people are riffing on how silly the assignment is, and how it's a brilliant way for Kwan to channel his crush on the pop star, while still rooting for Jonathan to get that shout out.
Still, a lot of people find the challenge - whether joking or not, to be a weird power flex from the teacher.
One guy pointed out how the playful assignment actually provides an important lesson about bribery and power, whether intended or not.
Still, a lot of people find the assignment funny, and maintain that Kwan is just presenting a joke to his students with no real expectations.
At the time of writing this, Perry is yet to respond to the viral tweet, but it's certainly not too late for dreams to come true.