A teacher’s viral assignment to get Katy Perry’s attention has polarized the internet.

In order to spice up the classroom, the junior high and highschool government teacher Brian Kwan gives his students a special opportunity for a perfect grade. Each year, students in his classes at Anaheim Discovery Christian School are guaranteed an A+ if they are able to bring Katy Perry to class, or a B if they receive a direct shout out from the pop star.

Each year, the students have laughed it off or largely foregone the joking challenge. That is, until this year.

This year, Kwan's student Jonathan quickly went viral when he asked Twitter to help him complete the mission of bringing Perry to class.

in our government class if we get katy perry to our class we will get an A+ if it’s a shout-out then we get a B!! twitter please do your thing pic.twitter.com/McXT0oaJgM — jonathan (@jonthnjosh) January 28, 2019

we just need her to say “Hi Mr. Kwan” @katyperry — jonathan (@jonthnjosh) January 28, 2019

A lot of people are riffing on how silly the assignment is, and how it's a brilliant way for Kwan to channel his crush on the pop star, while still rooting for Jonathan to get that shout out.