Teachers share 17 of the craziest fights they've broken up. Time for detention.

I firmly believe that all teachers in our fine country deserve a raise. Teachers are not only saddled with the huge responsibility of simultaneously educating a room of kids with different needs, but in many school, they're expected to act as bouncers and disciplinarians for kids prone to violence.

Oftentimes when teachers are expected to break up fights, they've been given no official deescalation training. So, as you can imagine, this makes the task of breaking up violent outbursts notably dangerous for the teacher.

When the Reddit user Galaga Marine asked teachers to share the worst fights they've seen in their careers, the wildest stories came rolling in.

Here are 17 of the craziest fights these teachers had to break up, in no particular order.

1. When a pencil sets off violence.