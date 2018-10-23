21 teachers share the wildest excuses students ever gave for being late to class.

Teachers do the lord's work.

Between being underpaid and overworked, fostering the next generation and instilling not only the curriculum but also a foundation for healthy adulthood into the minds of students, they deserve a laugh every now and then. While they're bound to hear an insane series of excuses when students forget their homework, a recent Reddit thread asked users, "Teachers of Reddit, what was the best lateness excuse, you ever heard?" and the answers got pretty wild.

As a high school student that was late so many times to school I received a warning that I was at risk for not graduating due to attendance, the plight of the late student is often overlooked. Remember waking up at 6 AM every day to sit for six hours at a desk? Brutal.