Teachers are listing the weapons they'd like to be armed with.

On Wednesday, while convening with those affected by last week's shooting in Florida, president Trump suggested teachers be given guns in order to prevent future school shootings.

His proposal has already received explicit backlash from people of all walks of life, including a combat expert who ripped apart Trump's argument for arming teachers.

I'm amazed at the number of people who've never been in a situation like this who tweet about how everyone else should be a hero https://t.co/9XamvfOvWR — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) February 23, 2018

Fittingly, now teachers themselves have decided to jump into the conversation.

The trending hashtag #ArmMeWith features teachers from across the country suggesting which weapons they'd prefer to be armed with over guns.

During a time in history that is often disheartening, frustrating, and sometimes simply unbelievable, these children fighting back give me hope. While I am a teacher I promise to fight for my students and colleagues. Please #armmewith the things I need. pic.twitter.com/xqbAKsDZWY — Jessica (@jessinpgh) February 23, 2018