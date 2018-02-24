Teachers are listing the weapons they'd like to be armed with.

On Wednesday, while convening with those affected by last week's shooting in Florida, president Trump suggested teachers be given guns in order to prevent future school shootings.
His proposal has already received explicit backlash from people of all walks of life, including a combat expert who ripped apart Trump's argument for arming teachers.
Fittingly, now teachers themselves have decided to jump into the conversation.
The trending hashtag #ArmMeWith features teachers from across the country suggesting which weapons they'd prefer to be armed with over guns.
According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average yearly salary for a teacher hovers around $55,000 per year, which means roughly half the teaching population receives less than this annually. To add to that, teachers nationwide are burdened with the out-of-pocket costs of school supplies. Not to mention, the exorbitant rents and lack of support for teachers in need of childcare.
All this is to say, it's unsurprising that teachers are pushing for better access to updated supplies and resources, not weapons.
Many of the teachers emphasized that adding guns to the classroom would make it feel less safe for all parties involved.
Instead, they opted for more comprehensive on-campus counseling, and tools to help curb any emotional issues students are dealing with.
Again, as many aptly pointed out, teachers are trained to teach - not shoot.
Amen, to all of this.