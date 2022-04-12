15 fed-up teachers share their 'dumbest' experiences with not-so-bright parents.

Teachers deal with difficult students every day. But fun fact: difficult students often have difficult parents!

Ah yes, teaching: a job as low paid as it is thankless. These folks deserve to blow off some steam, and the internet is the perfect place to do so. These teachers of Reddit trauma-dumped their experiences with parents that were...less than bright.

1.

A Pre-K student's mother got in my face (she towered over me) and yelled at me for telling her daughter she was not a real princess. This was in front of her daughter, other children and other parents. The director of the school wanted me to apologize to the woman. I refused. - Kellianne

2.