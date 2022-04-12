15 fed-up teachers share their 'dumbest' experiences with not-so-bright parents.

Ah yes, teaching: a job as low paid as it is thankless. These folks deserve to blow off some steam, and the internet is the perfect place to do so. These teachers of Reddit trauma-dumped their experiences with parents that were...less than bright.
A Pre-K student's mother got in my face (she towered over me) and yelled at me for telling her daughter she was not a real princess. This was in front of her daughter, other children and other parents. The director of the school wanted me to apologize to the woman. I refused. - Kellianne
So I had a student who never did any homework, I would constantly send emails to the parents (who always responded that they'd deal with it), spoke with the parents at conferences, and kept the admin in the loop. 1 week before finals, I send the notice home that she needed to get a 97% on the final to pass the class and get the credits she needed for graduation (and I even gave her 1 more chance to turn in past homework for 50% credit).