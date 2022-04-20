16 former teachers share the moment that they decided to quit for good.

When a Reddit user asked, "Teachers who quit, when was the moment you realized that it wasn't for you?" the answers were all over the board. But see if you can spot the recurring themes... because there will be a test after this.
I stopped when my annual review with the new program dean focused on the 10% of student reviews that were negative rather than the 90% that were positive. There are too many aggravations working against teachers. At the least, the administration has to have your back.
- allbright1111
In a meeting with other English teachers, an admin said: "6th grade will no longer be reading novels. It's not statistically proven to improve test scores." If reading doesn't improve testing, your testing is wrong.
- BowmanTheShowman
Where I realized that I couldn't even escape teaching in my dreams; my life was so focused on teaching that every night I had nightmares about it. Followed by the pain I feel in my chest from heart palpitations; my heart would constantly race and then stop all together.