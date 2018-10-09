Viral campaign ad by Oscar-nominated director skewers 'kiss-ass' Ted Cruz.

Filmmaker Richard Linklater has brought us such masterpieces as Boyhood, the Before trilogy, and Dazed and Confused, which introduced the world to the pre-McConaughssaince Matthew McConaughey.

Giphy

Linklater has an extremely impressive IMDB page, and he just might have made his most powerful film yet. The hardcore Texan was recruited by Fire Ted Cruz PAC to make an ad roasting Ted Cruz's corny "Tough as Texas" campaign slogan, which absolutely delivered.

The ad stars Sonny Carl Davis, in character as the straight-talking coffee shop customer from Linklater's 2011 film Bernie. Talking straight to the camera, Davis calls out Cruz for his complete and total lameness in bowing down to Trump after the crazy sh*t Trump said about the Cruz family in the primaries.

"I mean, come on," Davis says. "If somebody called my wife a dog and said my daddy was in on the Kennedy assassination, I wouldn’t be kissing their ass. You stick a finger in their chest and give ’em a few choice words. Or you drag their ass out by the woodshed and kick their ass, Ted. Come on, Ted.​​​​"

That extra "come on................Ted" is truly devastating.