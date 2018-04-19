Everyone’s roasting Ted Cruz for his humiliating love letter to Trump in Time magazine.

Remember the time Donald Trump insisted that Ted Cruz's dad was involved in the assassination of JFK, and called Cruz's wife ugly, posting an unflattering photo of her next to one of Melania?

Twitter

Ted Cruz doesn't.

The human blobfish from Canada representing the great state of Texas wrote an extremely gushy, incredibly grovel-y ode to President Trump in TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People issue, and it is truly humiliating.

Ted Cruz’s blurb about Trump for Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People is one of the most humiliating things ever written pic.twitter.com/VAnZnWXK2R — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 19, 2018

"President Trump is a flash-bang grenade thrown into Washington by the forgotten men and women of America," he writes. "The fact that his first year as Commander in Chief disoriented and distressed members of the media and political establishment is not a bug but a feature."

Ah yes, the Princeton- and Harvard Law-educated Cruz—who has been in the Senate since 2013—relishes Trump's opposition to the Washington elite.