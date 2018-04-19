Everyone’s roasting Ted Cruz for his humiliating love letter to Trump in Time magazine.

Remember the time Donald Trump insisted that Ted Cruz's dad was involved in the assassination of JFK, and called Cruz's wife ugly, posting an unflattering photo of her next to one of Melania?
Ted Cruz doesn't.
The human blobfish from Canada representing the great state of Texas wrote an extremely gushy, incredibly grovel-y ode to President Trump in TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People issue, and it is truly humiliating.
"President Trump is a flash-bang grenade thrown into Washington by the forgotten men and women of America," he writes. "The fact that his first year as Commander in Chief disoriented and distressed members of the media and political establishment is not a bug but a feature."
Ah yes, the Princeton- and Harvard Law-educated Cruz—who has been in the Senate since 2013—relishes Trump's opposition to the Washington elite.
Knowing their history, and who Trump is as a person, some people would not have written such a blurb if they had the misfortune of being Ted Cruz.
This might be Cruz's most humiliating moment since the time he announced a running mate six days before dropping out of the presidential race.
Despite such an emphatic performance, people still aren't distracted from what really matters: the fact that Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer.
Stay woke: Cruz is also Kevin from The Office.