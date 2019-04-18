Ted Cruz attempted a 'joke' about Notre Dame and got flamed in response.

Ted Cruz, the political embodiment of a Family Guy punchline, tried to make a joke about the burning of Notre Dame and got appropriately roasted and flamed by the internet in response.

His attempt at humor came in response to the news that Disney had pledged $5 million dollars to assist in the rebuilding of the cathedral. For Cruz, this presented the perfect entryway to express his unbridled (and likely deeply repressed) love of Disney princesses.

Wonderful! Will we see Disney princesses in the new stained glass? https://t.co/al6W7bvFyb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 17, 2019

Unsurprisingly to anyone who has been on Twitter longer than fifteen minutes, and likewise anyone familiar with the near universal hatred of Cruz shared by anyone politically left of Trump, including Trump himself, the joke lit the fires of endless roast jokes.