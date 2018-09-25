This two-part story of Ted Cruz realizing that Beto O'Rourke is hotter than him is what the internet is for.

It would be so sad if the guy wasn't the one who literally shut down to government to stop poor people from getting healthcare.

Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas with questionable morals and even more questionable bone structure, was confronted at a schmancy DC restaurant about his support for a Supreme Court nominee accused of sexual assault.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!”



Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony.



Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

They were chanting "we believe survivors," but one protestor also got in a solid heckle.

While unrelated to Cruz's enthusiasm for elevating an attempted rapist to a role that will define women's rights for a generation, one protestor spoke truth to power and said, "Beto is way hotter than you, dude."

It's a moment that pairs perfectly with some Lana Del Rey.

Ahh I'm so sorry pic.twitter.com/KOYBBWASQe — luke oneil 🚽 (@lukeoneil47) September 25, 2018

For those not yet obsessed with Democratic Senate nominee Beto O'Rourke and his Kennedyesque cheekbones, this is Beto.