This two-part story of Ted Cruz realizing that Beto O'Rourke is hotter than him is what the internet is for.

It would be so sad if the guy wasn't the one who literally shut down to government to stop poor people from getting healthcare.
Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas with questionable morals and even more questionable bone structure, was confronted at a schmancy DC restaurant about his support for a Supreme Court nominee accused of sexual assault.
They were chanting "we believe survivors," but one protestor also got in a solid heckle.
While unrelated to Cruz's enthusiasm for elevating an attempted rapist to a role that will define women's rights for a generation, one protestor spoke truth to power and said, "Beto is way hotter than you, dude."
It's a moment that pairs perfectly with some Lana Del Rey.
Ahh I'm so sorry pic.twitter.com/KOYBBWASQe— luke oneil 🚽 (@lukeoneil47) September 25, 2018
For those not yet obsessed with Democratic Senate nominee Beto O'Rourke and his Kennedyesque cheekbones, this is Beto.
This is Beto with a baby.
This is me looking at pictures of Beto.
This is TED CRUZ LOOKING AT A PICTURE OF BETO, because apparently he's as obsessed as we are.
Cruz looking at a picture of Beto is the only cool thing he has ever done.
(Remember last 9/11 when Cruz "liked" porn on Twitter?)
Yes, he is a Senate candidate reading about his opponent, but it's more fun to project that this man who said that a black man who was shot by a police officer in his own home "found himself murdered" (and posted a video of Beto mourning with his community like it's a bad thing) feels bad about himself.
Beto, for his part, condemned the heckles.
Sorry, Cruz.
O'Rourke being such a class act makes him even hotter.