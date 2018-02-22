Ted Cruz gets mercilessly dragged for his comments on The Simpsons' political affiliations.

The man of many words and few editors is at it again. The Republican darling Ted Cruz is getting slammed for his lack of pop culture finesse after attempting to make a Simpsons joke during his speech at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference.
"The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson. And Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge," Cruz quipped, with the naive confidence of someone who misunderstand the whole point of The Simpsons.
Given the fact that Lisa was presented as the intelligent voice of reason, and Homer was pitched as the ultimate roast of American entitlement and anti-intellectualism, many people on Twitter found Cruz's statement painfully on-the-nose.
The obvious gap between the intention of the slack-jawed Republican's Simpson joke, and his accidental self-roast only fueled the fire of Twitter users across the land.
At one point, the Simpsons show-runner Al Jean came for Cruz's head.
If his past behavior serves as any type of indicator, it's unlikely Cruz will glean anything from this public roasting. However, this does present a rare moment where Simpsons fans of all political stripes agree with the Republican on something.