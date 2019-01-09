Ted Cruz is getting roasted by rabbis after bragging about his beard on Twitter.

Senator Ted Cruz, the bongo-playing octopus from Aquaman, has a beard now, and it's been widely praised for helping to obscure his facial features.
The proudly bearded Texan wants you to know that not only does he have a beard, he also has at least one friend(?), and the friend is currently studying at a yeshiva in Israel, where a rabbi has chimed in (??) on the state of Cruz's face.
Cruz insists that according to this rabbi, his beard evokes the wisdom of the great Jewish scholars. He also takes it as a compliment that his face puts "fear of the Lord into Israel's enemies," and could be the thing that is so universally loathed it brings Israelis and Palestinians together.
Rabbis on Twitter, providing proof that they definitely exist, do not agree with their fellow clergymen's assessment of Cruz's beard as a harbinger of peace.
Non-ordained Twitter users are also not buying the story.
While the US Government is shutdown for the 3rd week, let's take a moment to read about the fictional stories from inside Ted Cruz's head.— Angry Bob's Cat (@Xquisite_imp) January 9, 2019
Way to govern, Raphael...I mean, Ted! pic.twitter.com/UcfoFgHcp8
January 9, 2019
Pretty cool: my pedicurist said my toenails remind her of eagle talons that can tear and shred wild beasts of prey and that I should use them to intimidate the mean checkout girl at Kroger.— Yoganurse_Lisa (@Yoganurse_Lisa) January 9, 2019
Cruz did call the beard-for-peace theory "perhaps a bit much." On that, we agree.