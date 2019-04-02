Ted Cruz's attempt to drag AOC's tweet was a massive self-own. Now everyone's hungry for croissants.

Advertising

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the millennial Democratic representative starlet that liberals love and conservatives fear, just made a great point about the minimum wage using croissants. Everyone loves the buttery, flaky French breakfast treat known as the croissant. Croissants should be as affordable for everyone as bagels, sliced bread, or any other bread-based breakfast adventure. When Ocasio-Cortez noticed the price of a single croissant at the LaGuardia airport, she used the opportunity to make a point about minimum wage. Croissants at LaGuardia are going for SEVEN DOLLARS A PIECE 😱



Yet some people think getting a whole hour of personal, dedicated human labor for $15 is too expensive?? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2019 Granted, airports are notorious for jacking up prices of everything. I wouldn't be surprised that if in 2040, airports charged you to flush the toilet. Especially in New York City, airports can get away with charging seven dollars for a croissant because they know they can. You're trapped in a sad, sweaty tunnel with a bunch of tired grumpy travelers and you had to throw out all your food and water at security. At that point, I'd pay twenty dollars for a croissant.

Since 2009, the federal minimum wage in the United States has been set at $7.25. However, 29 states have agreed this is too low and have raised the rate in their states. In New York City, the minimum wage is $13.50 for small businesses and $15.00 for larger ones. That means that if you work a minimum wage job in NYC, your airport thinks it's perfectly acceptable for you to spend over half of your hourly rate before tax on a snack. Senator Ted Cruz couldn't help himself when he saw Ocasio-Cortez's tweet and fully missed the entire point, as Cruz tends to do:

Oh the humanity! Here’s the answer: government-mandated FREE CROISSANTS FOR ALL. And we’ll just force the bakers to give all of their time for free. #SocialistLogic #AprilFools https://t.co/1mx00FegwS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 1, 2019 Of course, he went for a fully extreme "liberal Democrats want free everything! They don't want to work and they expect everything, even croissants to be free!" Nope. Not what she was saying, Ted. Even though this is about croissants, it says a lot about the communication issues happening right now within our government. Democrats: Hey, maybe we could increase the minimum wage so that working people can actually live in the cities they work in? Or at the very least, be able to afford breakfast?

Republicans: OH YOU WANT THE RICH TO PAY FOR EVERYTHING FOR YOU? YOU JUST WANT TO BE LAZY, NEEDY, FREELOADING GARBAGE? Of course, AOC didn't let that slide and responded: GOP taking every tweet so earnestly, making my point for me. It’s not an argument against the price of a croissant - it’s about the value of human worth.



But I guess that idea is foreign to them since their policies treat people as disposable anyway 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2019 People were there for her:

Missing the point as always Ted..... — asbonaut (@asbonaut) April 1, 2019 That is literally the opposite of what she said, but nice try. — Jamie Aziz (@AzizJamie) April 1, 2019 Sometimes when people are uncomfortable with a topic of conversation, they use hyperbole and dramatics in an attempt to trivialize the person. Unless you’re saying that the only way people can make a livable wage, is if they were socialists. Is that what you’re saying? — susan Dryden (@mrstdryden) April 1, 2019 The answer is a living wage. — Joseph Nobles (@BoloBoffin) April 1, 2019

Again, AOC is not talking about the people buying the croissants, but the businesses selling the croissants for $7 and paying their employees less than a living wage. You continue to try and distract from this with your straw man foolishness. — Joseph Nobles (@BoloBoffin) April 1, 2019