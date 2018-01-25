Teen seeks advice for asking out trans girl and the internet loves him.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 25, 2018@10:57 PM
Are you ready to get hit straight in the feelings, and maybe even cry a bit?!

You are? Fabulous, because this story will likely elicit at least one of those reactions.

The Reddit user Azure-Skies-123 immediately melted the hearts of the internet when he posted about his massive crush on a trans girl at his highschool.

Despite its popularity, the original post is now removed, luckily there are screenshots circulating on Twitter.

This is so precious.
Can he please hold a writing workshop for other highschool boys?!

His little brother officially wins GOAT.

The combination of this 17-year-old's expression of vulnerability, genuine affection for his crush, and unique understanding of the implications of discrimination immediately won over the hearts of Reddit.

Pretty much everyone told him to listen to his younger brother, and take the leap to ask her out.

Several people also pointed out that his fears over being ostracized barely touch on the iceberg of transphobia his crush deals with daily. Which is an important point to keep in mind.

This is a surprisingly self-aware 17-year-old.

Commenters shared that they were actively holding their tears back.

Naturally, everyone is eagerly waiting on updates to this tender love story.

THE WORLD WILL NEED UPDATES ON THIS GORGEOUS LOVE STORY.

Before it was deleted, the pure Reddit post made the rounds on Twitter.

Twitter was both impressed by the teen's writing abilities, and avidly rooting for him to ask his crush out.

Of course, Twitter was also hit by the waves of inevitable tears.

Hopefully, he takes his brother's advice and the ultimate love story is set into motion. Meanwhile, the internet is all ears.

