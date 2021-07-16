Teen asks if it she was wrong to call brother-in-law ‘useless’ for not watching his kids.

We don't get to pick who our siblings marry, and sometimes this can be truly treacherous.

Watching a family member you love deal with a spouse you find irritating or straight-up awful can be painful and exhausting, particularly when you know your sibling doesn't wanna hear it from you. It can be difficult finding ways to honor your values and honesty without making your family member's relationship harder.

In a popular post on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, one teen asked if she was wrong for calling out her brother-in-law, despite her sister's disapproval.

AITA for calling my sister's husband useless?

OP shared that her sister recently asked if she could watch her nieces and nephews last minute, but when she arrived she quickly discovered her brother-in-law was home playing video games.

When OP asked her sister why her brother-in-law couldn't watch his own kids, OP's sister claimed it was his only day off and he didn't want to "babysit."