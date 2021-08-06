Teen asks if it was wrong to call out aunt at family dinner for having a favorite child.

Ideally, no one would pick favorites when it comes to their own kids. In the very least, if a parent feels more connected to one child, they would choose to keep that feeling tucked far away from the eyes and ears of everyone else.

Sadly, though, there are plenty of parents who compare their children and show blatant favoritism to one. This can cause major resentment between siblings, affect the self-esteem of the less favored kids, and teach the "favorite" child to expect the world to bend to their whims, none of which is healthy.

Watching someone you love get treated like a second fiddle by their own parent can be equal parts saddening and infuriating, and calling it out can be a tricky task for many reasons. For starters, people who feel comfortable putting one kid on a pedestal while mistreating another tend to be masters of denial and manipulation, secondly, finding the right time and place to call it out can be difficult.