Teen asks if she was wrong to tell mom’s customers she expects payment for babysitting.

Babysitting is one of the first gigs that teenagers can get, but even though the responsibility is enormous and childcare is a serious skill, some parents still expect people to watch their kids for free.

Just because a young person might be inexperienced, if you're trusting them to keep your children safe and happy for hours at a time, they deserve to be paid for their work. Still, there are some occasional gray areas when favors for family and friends enter the mix and sometimes the first teenager in the family to learn how to change a diaper accidentally becomes the resident sitter for the whole neighborhood.

Learning how to negotiate an hourly rate or salary early in a career can be incredibly valuable skill to practice, even if it's just fighting for five dollars more to walk the neighbor's dog every Tuesday. So, when a frustrated teenager decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to expect payment from her mother's clients, people were there to help deem a verdict.