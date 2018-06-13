Teen speaks out about the two-year backlash she's received for this 2016 post about her car.

When Kendra Agrey first posted a photo of her brand new Camaro back in 2016, she didn't expect the floodgates of Twitter backlash to open.
The photo, which was posted on her 16th birthday, showed Agrey dangling the shiny new keys to her car along with the caption: "Being 16 has its perks."
Regardless of her intentions with the post, a lot of people online took issue with the implication that turning 16 means you'll immediately be gifted a car. Obviously, a lot of people's parents can't afford to gift them a car. Many teens don't have two parents, or parents at all, and plenty of teenagers bear the burden of financially contributing to a low-income household.
In true internet fashion, the deep-reads came rolling in response to Agrey's post, and they've been consistent the past two years.
Still, even amidst the criticism, many came to Agrey's defense. After all, is it realistic to expect her to refuse a free car because others can't have one?
Agrey told Buzzfeed News that her tweet was completely misconstrued and that she her caption was meant to imply that "as a 16-year-old I can finally drive — not that I got a car. The main conditions of me getting a car was that I had to play a sport, have a 4.0 GPA, and it had to be a used car."
Since the post first started making the rounds two years ago, Agrey has channeled her focus towards caring for the car itself.
"In the last two years that I have had my car, I have thankfully never gotten in an accident and haven’t gotten a ticket. I also appreciate my car and I take very good care of it," Agrey told Buzzfeed News.
What do you think, were people right to critique her flaunting of the car? Or was it completely unfair?