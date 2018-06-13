Teen speaks out about the two-year backlash she's received for this 2016 post about her car.

When Kendra Agrey first posted a photo of her brand new Camaro back in 2016, she didn't expect the floodgates of Twitter backlash to open.

The photo, which was posted on her 16th birthday, showed Agrey dangling the shiny new keys to her car along with the caption: "Being 16 has its perks."

Being 16 has it perks😇 pic.twitter.com/YyU72S60RP — kendra agrey (@kendra_agrey) June 1, 2016

Regardless of her intentions with the post, a lot of people online took issue with the implication that turning 16 means you'll immediately be gifted a car. Obviously, a lot of people's parents can't afford to gift them a car. Many teens don't have two parents, or parents at all, and plenty of teenagers bear the burden of financially contributing to a low-income household.

In true internet fashion, the deep-reads came rolling in response to Agrey's post, and they've been consistent the past two years.

@kendra_agrey if you can get a Camaro for being white then when is mine coming? — Ruben (@Rubensilva96) June 6, 2016

Perks of “let’s spoil our kids young so they live the rest of their lives thinking they’re entitled to the world” — duRKz (@erkaadurkk) June 4, 2018