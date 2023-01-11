Teen calls out sister who raised her for treating her own child better. Brothers disagree.

Older siblings who grew up in neglectful or abusive homes are often saddled with parenting duties long before they're ready.

Even if they're of legal age to care for siblings, the weight of filling in for an absent parent is heavy and hard to bear.

Sadly, this heavy weight extends multiple directions, as the younger siblings deal with the absence of their parent and the stand-in presence of a deeply stressed parentified sibling.

It can feel bittersweet to witness that sibling treat their own child differently later on, even if you understand why.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for calling out her sister for treating her kid better than her.

She wrote:

AITA for calling my sister for treating her child better than me?

My sister took my brothers and I in when we were just (4f 5m 6m) and she was only 19 at the time.