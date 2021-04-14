Dad asks if he's wrong to 'force' teen son to babysit little sister if he wants allowance.

Being an older teenager can be difficult as you're technically a legal adult, but sometimes don't have all the skills or tools yet to be able to live a full adult life...

While many parents help out their teenagers financially with an allowance or school payments, there usually has to be somewhat of a mutually beneficial exchange in place. If you're going to live in your childhood home after you turn 18, you have to either pay rent or take on more household responsibilites. A teenager who lives at home, refuses to help out the family and then expects his dad to give him money whenever he wants to have fun is entitled and immature behavior, especially if the parent is offering to pay for the housework. Babysitting your sibling for cash is a great gig for a teenager, especially when you don't exactly have to be a professional childcare provider with your own little sister.

So, when a frustrated father decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not he would be wrong to make his 18-year-old son babysit to earn the money he asks for, people were quick to deem a verdict.