Teen defends her mom after dad pressures her to 'mother' his children from an affair.

Half-sibling relationships can be incredibly complicated, especially if the half-siblinghood is rooted in an affair.

All too often, parents don't give kids healthy expectations and boundaries within complicated family situations. This can cause serious long-term confusion and disappointment in young kids.

A popular AITA post tackled this very topic, when a teen asked if she's wrong for telling her young half-siblings to stop expecting motherhood from her mom.

She wrote:

AITA for saying I don't care if my half siblings feel left out because it's not my mom's job to mother them?

My parents were married and had me (16f) and my brother (18m). My dad had an affair with Kate, so mom divorced him. Ellie (11f) was the result of the affair and Tommy (9m) was born when dad married Kate.