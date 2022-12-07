Teen defends her mom after dad pressures her to 'mother' his children from an affair.

Half-sibling relationships can be incredibly complicated, especially if the half-siblinghood is rooted in an affair.
All too often, parents don't give kids healthy expectations and boundaries within complicated family situations. This can cause serious long-term confusion and disappointment in young kids.
She wrote:
AITA for saying I don't care if my half siblings feel left out because it's not my mom's job to mother them?
My parents were married and had me (16f) and my brother (18m). My dad had an affair with Kate, so mom divorced him. Ellie (11f) was the result of the affair and Tommy (9m) was born when dad married Kate.
A year later Kate died. My dad's family rallied around my half-siblings and tried to make up for the loss of their mother. My mom shared custody of me and my brother with my dad.