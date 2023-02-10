Teen wants to exclude older sister from movie night because she cries during movies.

Sibling relationships are an incredible mix of deep love and pure frustration. Small behaviors that wouldn't bother a friend or stranger can trigger massive eye-rolls in a sibling.

One of the difficulties in navigating a friendship with a sibling is figuring out when you're being unreasonably hard on them, and also, where to set boundaries in order to keep the peace.

Luckily, as with all relational topics, the internet is here to give advice and a third-party opinion.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for wanting to exclude her older sister from movie nights because she gets emotional.

She wrote:

AITA for wanting to exclude my sister?