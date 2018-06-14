Teen could be fired from restaurant job for how she handled making a reservation for Tom Brady.

If you work in the service industry long enough, the odds are you'll eventually serve a celebrity. Naturally, the likelihood of gazing longingly into John Cusack's eyes before serving him his 6pm dinner goes up if you're working at a fine dining restaurant (although even Cusack craves Subway every now and then). Because of this, employees at a brand new installment of a find dining establishment in Belmont, Massachusetts regularly get briefed on celebrity serving etiquette.
Even though most restaurants prefer that waitstaff remain calm when dealing with celebrity guests, it's hard to not lose your cool every now and again.
This is precisely what happened when the new 19-year-old waitress Sarah Ananian was told the NFL corndog Tom Brady would be making a reservation.
She may have made a handful of Snapchat posts in anticipation of the football player's visit to her restaurant.
In fact, a few of her equally excited friends and family members may have helped spread these Snapchat stories.
Her stories about Tom Brady's dinner plans soon made the internet rounds, and a crowd of people congregated at the pizza shop across the street. Others, the true die-hards, decided to really roll the dice and dine at the same restaurant as Brady.
However, the whole shebang was revealed as a farce when Ananian was called into a staff meeting at work. In the meeting, the manager revealed that Brady didn't have a reservation in the first place. The fictional reservation was all a ruse to test if the employees could keep their cool around celebrities.
While Ananian wasn't called out by name, the manager did instruct the employees to lay low next time there's a (real) reservation.
Since her job is still (at the time of writing) in tact, Ananian took the opportunity to laugh at herself, and shared the gaffe with her Twitter followers.
"My manager pulls me aside ln and tells me to quietly make a reservation for Tom Brady at 8:30........ I single-handedly tell the entire staff as well as my entire Snapchat contact list. Turns out it was a joke to see who would tell the most people. I’m so fired. There were crowds," Ananian wrote.
A handful of people related to her excitement, and claimed they'd do the same in her shoes.
As one Twitter user pointed out, Ananian's Snapchat stories technically helped drive more business to the restaurant.
The managers might be onto something, because there's no way their employees are going to forget this training technique.