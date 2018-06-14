Teen could be fired from restaurant job for how she handled making a reservation for Tom Brady.

If you work in the service industry long enough, the odds are you'll eventually serve a celebrity. Naturally, the likelihood of gazing longingly into John Cusack's eyes before serving him his 6pm dinner goes up if you're working at a fine dining restaurant (although even Cusack craves Subway every now and then). Because of this, employees at a brand new installment of a find dining establishment in Belmont, Massachusetts regularly get briefed on celebrity serving etiquette.

Even though most restaurants prefer that waitstaff remain calm when dealing with celebrity guests, it's hard to not lose your cool every now and again.

This is precisely what happened when the new 19-year-old waitress Sarah Ananian was told the NFL corndog Tom Brady would be making a reservation.

She may have made a handful of Snapchat posts in anticipation of the football player's visit to her restaurant.