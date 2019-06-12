Teen goes viral after posting about her cheating ex. People had her back until the story changed.

I can only imagine what it's like being a teen in the age of social media. In my day (wow I am "In my day..." years old), we had live journal and AIM away messages, which only three of your closest friends read, on a good day. We definitely attempted to broadcast all of our personal drama to the world, but we didn't have the tools to be successful at it. Now, that's not the case. Teens have access to social media and can easily give the world an inside look at their personal lives. Imagine if all of your thoughts as a moody teen were made public for all of the internet to see. I just cringed thinking about it.

Here is a perfect example of how teens being able to broadcast their lives online can backfire. A young woman who goes by 'kylie fucking jean' on Twitter recently posted about how she was paying her boyfriend back after he cheated on her. In a move of absolute savagery, she logged onto his Snapchat and posted some photos.

My bf cheated on me so I logged into his snap & posted these on his story. Xoxo enjoy pic.twitter.com/BeKIlq7R9n — kylie fucking jean 💋 (@kyliegriswold97) June 1, 2019

Things were off to a great start here. Most people online were totally on her side, and came out of the woodwork to let her know that this man didn't deserve her in the first place.