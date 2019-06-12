Teen goes viral after posting about her cheating ex. People had her back until the story changed.

I can only imagine what it's like being a teen in the age of social media. In my day (wow I am "In my day..." years old), we had live journal and AIM away messages, which only three of your closest friends read, on a good day. We definitely attempted to broadcast all of our personal drama to the world, but we didn't have the tools to be successful at it. Now, that's not the case. Teens have access to social media and can easily give the world an inside look at their personal lives. Imagine if all of your thoughts as a moody teen were made public for all of the internet to see. I just cringed thinking about it.
Here is a perfect example of how teens being able to broadcast their lives online can backfire. A young woman who goes by 'kylie fucking jean' on Twitter recently posted about how she was paying her boyfriend back after he cheated on her. In a move of absolute savagery, she logged onto his Snapchat and posted some photos.
Things were off to a great start here. Most people online were totally on her side, and came out of the woodwork to let her know that this man didn't deserve her in the first place.
She even stood up for the woman her ex cheated on her with, proving herself to be very mature.
But then things took an unexpected turn when she announced her and her boyfriend's reunion.
And people did a one-eighty and completely turned on her and withdrew their support.
But when people came for her, she stood up for herself:
People were all up in her business, which is rude, but to be fair she did post her business on a very public platform. People should respect her enough to approve of making her own choices, but it looks like she also learned that unfortunately most people often cannot be expected to do this, so it's sometimes best to leave your personal life offline.
And lastly, so all of us can sleep tonight instead of wondering how in the world this clown scored this mature, forgiving queen: