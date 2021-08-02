20 people share the mistakes they made as teens that they’re still paying for.

Our teen years don't last forever, but the memories do. And, unfortunately, the after-effects of the worst teen decisions can last far longer than our youth.
While most teen gaffes quickly fade away into the entertaining arsenal of stories, some permeate our psyche or physical circumstances far longer.
Not wearing my seatbelt. At least my wheelchair is fast.
Started drinking to counter social anxiety.
Punching a wall. Hit the stud. The fracture in my hand didn’t properly heal as well as losing the use of two of my tendons which makes opening my hand a nuisance. As you could imagine it was my dominant hand. My life isn’t hell from it but boy If I could go back in time to my teenage years, that’s when I’d go.