20 people share the mistakes they made as teens that they’re still paying for.

Our teen years don't last forever, but the memories do. And, unfortunately, the after-effects of the worst teen decisions can last far longer than our youth.

While most teen gaffes quickly fade away into the entertaining arsenal of stories, some permeate our psyche or physical circumstances far longer.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the mistake they made as teen that is still affecting them to this day.

1. From CrippleOverlord:

Not wearing my seatbelt. At least my wheelchair is fast. Edit: Thank you kind strangers! I'll keep these awards buckled in with me!

2. From Megafiend:

Started drinking to counter social anxiety.

3. From BlowBallSavant: