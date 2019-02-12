11 people share their embarrassing teen phases. We're not cringing, you're cringing.

It's hard not to look back on our teenage years without cringing. All that angst and poor fashion choices make for some terrible memories. As our mothers told us, a lot of what we went through were just phases (thank God). I think we can all agree that the world is better off without all of my awful haircuts I used to rock.
While most of us try to forget our teenage years, a Reddit user inspired people to do the opposite. User tenamonth asked, "What 'emabarrassing phase' did you go through as a teenager?" and the internet delivered.
1. Kighla brought the emo vibes to a whole new level.
I used to want to sound like a cool, edgy, emo writer or something... so I would narrate things that were happening around me, out loud. I remember at a family event we were roasting s'mores and I was just like "Fire, slowly burning, destroying and turning everything black..." I can't remember any more because I'm cringing too hard.
2. DROPTHENUKES remembers the good ol' days of live journals.
My friends and I all had livejournals and we would regularly passive aggressively communicate with each other through them.
Livejournal Entry
UGH. I can't believe how crazy Sam has been lately. I know her boyfriend broke up with her, but that was MONTHS AGO. She's no fun to hang around anymore.
Sam's Livejournal Entry, the following day
I AM SICK. AND TIRED. OF PEOPLE WHO DON'T UNDERSTAND WHAT IT'S LIKE TO HAVE A BROKEN HEART.
3. J0nnyGreenGiant clearly wasn't afraid of heights, but others might have been afraid of J0nnyGreenGiant.
when I was a teenager i was huge WWF fan and there was this wrestler named Edge, who would perch in high places inside the arena and just watch the matches for months before he made his actual debut. Because of this, I use to do the same thing because I thought it was bad ass. I use to find high places and just perch there like a gargoyle for hours. ( In trees, on roofs of peoples houses, on ledges, anywhere that i could climb ) and I would just sit there , crouched motionless and watch peoples reactions when they would see me.
4. Now this is just blood embarrassing. (HairyHorseKnuckles)
British accent. I'm from the southern US
5. Plasterwork was ahead of their time.
When I was 15, well before Avril Lavigne happened, skater boys were the most attractive guys in my social environment. My friend, my sister and I would spend evenings hanging around the skate park, checking out the guys and fighting over which one of us would get to date the cutest guy. After about a month of this we conceded that the answer was “none of us.”
6. leafydew was a victim of the war against eyebrows.
I decided it was a fantastic idea to shave my eyebrows a finger-width thick in 7th grade.
My parents only recently told me they called them “Hitler brows” behind my back.
7. trolldoll26 cultivated a lewk.
In middle school I went through a phase of slicking my long hair back into a tight bun at the nape of my neck. I used a ton of gel to make sure my hair didn’t move. I also only plucked one eyebrow and made it super arched.
I was super jealous of all the girls who were thin and girly. I look back on my middle school years and cringe. Blessed be puberty.
8. sixesand7s sent mixed signals.
I did the whole dye my hair black, black finger nail polish, black smudgy eye liner (I was a emo dude)
But I also loved gangster rap, so I work big chains with batman symbols on them.
It was a mess
9. Great_Gogley_Mogley was off the chain.
I had a giant, thick wallet chain. Wallet chains were pretty common at the time but I went to Ace hardware and had them cut me a 18" section of their thickest chain. The oddest part of the story is that I didn't even attach it to my wallet because it was too thick. I just tucked it in my back pocket.
10. academiclady wasn't like the other girls.
Manic Pixie Delusional Idiot.
I thought by trying to turn myself into the opposite of every female stereotype - super into sex, not into commitment, loves sports and booze, not into "emotional BS," not into make-up or standard fashion, not into gifts, said PMS was a load of crap, etc. - guys would be dying to be with me. They would gush to all their friends about how I was SO COOL and NOT LIKE OTHER GIRLS.
Turns out that being a big fake isn't that attractive at all.
11. Like many of us, MillenihilistBeatnick is still haunted by Hot Topic.
I bought Happy Bunny merch from Hot Topic unironically. Along with those TRIPP raver pants with the chains and Manic Panic AMPLIFIED hair dye in blue. I owned band tees without ever listening to the bands because they looked xXxhardcorexXx. I wrote angsty DBZ and Trigun yaoi fanfiction. Multiple. That were over 100k words.
DeviantArt.
12. insideouthoodie mixed business with pleasure.
I had business cards made (waaay before vistaprint) that had my name, number and title of Knight in Shining Armor. I would hand these out, with a smile, to any person that I found attractive, in or out of school.
I thought I was really suave but it is only embarrassing now as a groupd of newer friends and I were discussing this and them pretty much laughing at me for doing this.
13. gingersaysjump remembers the days of DDR.
Was far too good at Dance Dance Revolution, and would go places just to play it. I also wore those giant pants with too many straps so I jingled like a change purse.
14. Nach0Man_RandySavage might have been a genius?
I started a rap crew based on Winnie the Pooh. I was Pooh Daddy, my friend was the Notorious T.I.G. and another friend was Big O. We were writing a song called 'Honey Rhymes with Money'
The name of this group? Pooh Tang Clan.