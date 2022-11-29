Teen refuses to call stepmom of ten years 'mom' after her miscarriage. Dad gets mad.

The relationship between step-parents and their step-kids can be deeply complicated. In a best-case scenario, the kid feels like they have a bonus parent.
In worst-case scenarios, they feel like another adult is trying to wedge their way into an authority position in their lives. Or worse yet, replace one of their parents.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my dad I've had enough and his wife's grief will not change my mind?
My mom died when I (17m) was a baby so I don't remember her but her family was a big presence in my life and I vacation with them every summer (2020 excluded). Dad met his wife when I was 7.
They were together for 6 months when she told me she loved me (after meeting her three other times before that) and she could not wait to give me another mom. I told her I didn't want another mom. She was sad but said she understood.