Teen refuses to call stepmom of ten years 'mom' after her miscarriage. Dad gets mad.

The relationship between step-parents and their step-kids can be deeply complicated. In a best-case scenario, the kid feels like they have a bonus parent.

In worst-case scenarios, they feel like another adult is trying to wedge their way into an authority position in their lives. Or worse yet, replace one of their parents.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teenager asked if he was wrong for not wanting to be adopted by his step-mom, despite knowing her a decade.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my dad I've had enough and his wife's grief will not change my mind?​​​​​​

My mom died when I (17m) was a baby so I don't remember her but her family was a big presence in my life and I vacation with them every summer (2020 excluded). Dad met his wife when I was 7.