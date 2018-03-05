Teen suspended after her emotional anti-bullying video hurt her principle's feelings.

A 16-year-old student in Tennessee was suspended for making ananti-bullying video that hurt her principal's feelings.

Emily Gipson's viral video "Welcome to Lebanon High School" criticizes the school through spoken word, with a specific focus on the widely accepted hostility towards students dealing with depression and other mental health issues.

"Posters say ‘smile’ and ‘be happy,’ but how am I supposed to be happy in a world, no, in a community where creativeness is put down, where the people who make fun of others never get punished because ‘there’s no proof,’ or ‘there’s nothing we can do about it,’ or, my favorite, ‘kids will be kids. Sometimes I wonder just how many kids it takes dying to make a difference," Gipson says in the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=tf4IHuO_RZw

The video was made partly in response to a 15-year-old classmate's suicide last fall. According to the Tennessean, The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death to see if bullying played a role.

As laid out in Gipson's poem, the school does not foster an atmosphere of understanding around issues of depression. And suicide is sadly often used as a punchline.

"Pain, isolation, soreness, emptiness, unhappiness. All of these words relate to the same one: Depression. Ill, unwell, weak, virus, these words are all reasons you see a doctor. Sicknesses. Depression is a disgusting disease that haunts your soul," Gipson said in the passionate video.