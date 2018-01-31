Teen gets her wig ripped off by high school bullies in viral video. Then her mom stepped in.

Myckelle not only shared about Lulu's horribly unfair situation on a personal level, but used the opportunity to highlight the national epidemic of school bullying.

Her hope, was to empower other teens and parents to speak up for themselves.

In another post on Sunday, Myckelle updated followers with a photo of Lulu's cropped look and detailed the months of bullying that led up to the Snapchat incident.

"I have been asked multiple times about how I’m handling the bullying situation.

Ok first let me say; I’m the Mom who got kicked out of school for acting a fool: I have had restraining orders against me (in the past) by administration for protecting my kids rights. I’m not the type to just sit back and watch it all happen.

But everyone please understand our biggest trauma comes from the fact that we have been dealing with this bullying for a YEAR and a HALF. Lauren is only one of a handful of African American Kids at her school.

I have gone to the school repeatedly and my complaints were brushed off as: “Oh it’s a problem between two kids (he said/she said) they BOTH were likely wrong” and I’ve heard “well what did YOU do Lauren to make this girl act this way towards you?”

No actions ever taken towards these SENIORS who harassed my freshman 14 year old as a new student at this school. I kept telling her to let the administration know what was going on, but they kept minimizing her complaints.

One day Lulu expressed frustration on her private online account in a post that said she wished she had a gun (yes that was wrong, but shows how high her frustration level was) rather than find out WHY she was frustrated, the cops came to her school ARRESTED her and led her out in handcuffs in full view of the school. Then called all the parents in a mass call saying the school had been threatened and they “caught” the perpetrator. Making Lulu look like a terrorist. She spent the night in jail! Since then she’s been on house arrest.

She was sent to an alternative school. I fought this in the District appeal and won. Even they saw she was expressing frustration. Does violence have to happen before our kids are heard???

She went back to school and shortly after another girl pulled her hair publicly and teased and called her a name. Lulu pushed her, and the girl hit Lulu and Lulu fought back. Self defense was shown clearly on the tape yet my baby was AGAIN arrested for assault (because she beat the girl up) and sent again to Alternative school.

The other girl was also arrested and charged but served LESS time in the alternative school interestingly enough.

When I was growing up, if someone attacked or hit you FIRST they were the ones who got in trouble. Bullies now are able to get away with this because victims cannot fight back at ALL. It’s ridiculous, the system is perpetuating bullying!!!!This time, I am taking the legal route…have filed police reports. I am charging ALL involved from the boy who pulled the wig, to the Kids who made the bet to the girl who videotaped it, and posted it all over social media. I also took Lulu to the hospital to be treated for Whiplash and scalp abrasions and I’m hiring an attorney and making these parents pay for their children’s actions.

So Let’s see these kids handcuffed and arrested and sit in jail OVERNIGHT like they made my baby do TWICE.

I also set up counseling so she has someone to talk to and express her frustration.

I just want to assure everyone that I am ON IT and they WONT get away with this. She will NOT be a VICTIM, she will have the VICTORY in this situation and go on to bless others and change lives!

Also, We as parents need to change these LAWS that punish the victims of bullying as well...and causes a generation afraid to speak out against thier perpetrators. Let’s give these kids a VOICE.

Do they have to hurt themselves or someone else before we actually listen???"