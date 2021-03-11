Teen asks if she was wrong to use prank to prove mom is a body-shaming hypocrite.

You'd think that as a society we would've moved beyond blaming teenagers for the way adults view their bodies, but the "shorts should be fingertip length" and "no spaghetti straps" dress code rules are still alive and well...

Rules designed to protect teenagers usually end up being more harmful to the kids, and while clothes do look different on various body types, blaming young people for things they can't control is toxic and abusive behavior. Just because one of your children has a naturally smaller frame doesn't mean they should be allowed to wear clothes your other child isn't, and comparing your kids' bodies can do some serious future damage to their confidence and body image.

So, when a rightfully frustrated 15-year-old decided to consult the internet courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about the way her mother views her and her sister's clothing preferences, people were quick to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for proving my mom was being a hypocrite?