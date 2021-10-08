Teenager asks if she’s wrong to refuse to babysit at brother’s child-free wedding.

Child-free weddings are becoming more popular as loud, screaming young children who refuse to eat a single vegetable or sit still for four minutes aren't exactly the best audience for vows.

Choosing to have an adults-only event can often come with its own series of problems though, as many parents with young kids won't be able to attend if they can't bring their children with them. Finding childcare for an overnight event can be difficult and expensive, and kids are usually so adorable in wedding photos as they try their hardest to throw flowers down the aisle or stay awake for the dance floor festivities.

Still, most child-free rules are to prevent any distraction from very small kids, not teenagers who are a few months away from full-fledged, legal adulthood. Telling your seventeen-year-old family never that they're too young to attend your wedding yet somehow old enough to provide free childcare to all the kids of guests is an incredibly shady and disrespectful move. You can't trust a teenager to behave themselves during a party and avoid the signature cocktail table, but they're responsible for the safety and well-being of kids?