There's never a convenient time to get dumped. But there are definitely even more inconvenient times to get dumped. Such was the with the 19-year-old sophomore at Purdue University, Emma Vowell.
According to a recent report from Buzzfeed, Vowell had secretly purchased skydiving tickets as a birthday gift for her boyfriend, when he dumped her before they could go on the adventure.
Rather than let the tickets go to waste, Vowell cleverly created a Tinder profile for the sole purpose of finding a cutie to use the other skydiving ticket.
Given how recent her breakup was, she made it abundantly clear this would be a platonic skydiving date. No romance.
While Vowell told Buzzfeed she received over 50 resumes and propositions (damn girl), one guy in particular stood out.
Meet Austin, a 22-year-old fellow Purdue student who approached the opportunity with pure professionalism.
Austin kept his word, and the next day he sent his resume.
Twitter was immediately obsessed with Vowell's unfolding breakup adventure.
She even posted the full resume for her followers to behold.
He's got an impressive resume for a 22-year-old, all adorable skydiving shenanigans aside.
He even wrote a specially tailored cover letter that detailed platonic ways he could potentially repay her for the skydiving ticket.
The list of possibilities included pictures of his cute dog, rides in his adventurous door-less jeep, food, gas, and even personal training sessions. Umm, does he have an older brother?!
When Vowell consulted the internet, they unanimously told her to take Austin.
After deep consideration, Vowell told Twitter she'd be meeting with Austin for coffee to arrange their skydiving (non)date.
Of course, the internet demanded pictures of everything.
To which Vowell willingly obliged.
Despite the decidedly non-romantic tone of the skydiving date, Twitter loves how cute the two of them look together.
Twitter has been officially captivated by this whole breakup adventure.
In fact, people are already planning the wedding.
We should probably let them go skydiving before sending out the wedding invitations.
Twitter will be officially tuning in on October 28th for updates on this breakup adventure.