There's never a convenient time to get dumped. But there are definitely even more inconvenient times to get dumped. Such was the with the 19-year-old sophomore at Purdue University, Emma Vowell.

According to a recent report from Buzzfeed, Vowell had secretly purchased skydiving tickets as a birthday gift for her boyfriend, when he dumped her before they could go on the adventure.

Rather than let the tickets go to waste, Vowell cleverly created a Tinder profile for the sole purpose of finding a cutie to use the other skydiving ticket.

Given how recent her breakup was, she made it abundantly clear this would be a platonic skydiving date. No romance.

This is truly making lemonade out of an untimely breakup.

While Vowell told Buzzfeed she received over 50 resumes and propositions (damn girl), one guy in particular stood out.

Meet Austin, a 22-year-old fellow Purdue student who approached the opportunity with pure professionalism.

He was even ready to polish off his CV, if needed.

Austin kept his word, and the next day he sent his resume.

This is more professional than a lot of real job applications, minus the janky format.

Twitter was immediately obsessed with Vowell's unfolding breakup adventure.

The most dedicated a guy has ever been to shooting his shot... should I take him pic.twitter.com/iyfgN9uPTQ — Em (@emma_vowell) September 28, 2017

She even posted the full resume for her followers to behold.

He's got an impressive resume for a 22-year-old, all adorable skydiving shenanigans aside.

Guys, he even made a resumé pic.twitter.com/OgJTGMppRH — Em (@emma_vowell) September 26, 2017

He even wrote a specially tailored cover letter that detailed platonic ways he could potentially repay her for the skydiving ticket.

The list of possibilities included pictures of his cute dog, rides in his adventurous door-less jeep, food, gas, and even personal training sessions. Umm, does he have an older brother?!

He really went the extra mile in order to get swept off his feet into a skydiving plane.

When Vowell consulted the internet, they unanimously told her to take Austin.

Yes take him — maddy lisk (@_madsta) September 26, 2017

After deep consideration, Vowell told Twitter she'd be meeting with Austin for coffee to arrange their skydiving (non)date.

Since people keep asking, Austin and I are getting coffee tomorrow and are planning on going skydiving together October 28th. 😋 — Em (@emma_vowell) September 26, 2017

Of course, the internet demanded pictures of everything.

We want pix or it didn’t happen. Also we want to see what Austin looks like as well — Kaylie Leib (@leibkaylie) September 27, 2017

To which Vowell willingly obliged.

Oh hunniiiii he is beautiful don't you worry pic.twitter.com/6u9QgEKrnj — Em (@emma_vowell) September 27, 2017

Despite the decidedly non-romantic tone of the skydiving date, Twitter loves how cute the two of them look together.

ANYWAY

Nice to meet ya, Mr. BATES*****

seriously, really, don't tweet and drive pic.twitter.com/f8433oqqga — Em (@emma_vowell) September 27, 2017

Twitter has been officially captivated by this whole breakup adventure.

Literally followed for this update, bless y’all — GrapesGreg (@mellokids) September 27, 2017

In fact, people are already planning the wedding.

Marry him — abby (@calmdownitsabby) September 27, 2017

We should probably let them go skydiving before sending out the wedding invitations.

Twitter will be officially tuning in on October 28th for updates on this breakup adventure.

