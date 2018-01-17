Teen's over-the-top response to his girlfriend's selfie is making people laugh-cry emoji.

When the Twitter user Alexia (@creoleegyal) sent her boyfriend a few selfies while he was at work, she likely expected a winking emoji or a passing compliment in response. However, he transcended her expectations and truly went above and beyond.
When Alexia posted her boyfriend's dramatic response on Twitter, the internet immediately fell in love with both of them.
This is dramatic and actually adorable.
The best part of his response is the fact that he needed a coworker to photograph for the ordeal.
This also means he had to explain "this photo of my lying on the ground is for my girlfriend."
We need some details on the coworker, are they single?!
Mostly, people on Twitter enjoyed how unabashedly in love the couple seems.
If there's not love, there is at least a well of unabashed thirst.
One could say they reached viral relationship goals status.
It looks like the cute selfie exchange even led to a night out on the town for the couple.
Naturally, Twitter was here for all of the PDA.
Sometimes the internet just wants to witness some good old corny love.