Humans have spent thousands of years searching for the fountain of youth. We've collected mounds of berries from around the world, concocted all different flavors of tonic, and passed on rituals like mud baths, essential oil recipes, and special meditation techniques. But through it all, everyone knows that for better or worse, the true fountain of youth is good genes.

So, when the Texas teen KG shared a sweet shout-out to his mom, Twitter could not stop freaking out at how young she looked.

You know you look good when your teenage son admits you look like a sibling, since teenage boys aren't generally the most flattering demographic.

My mom is pushing 50 years old and still looks like my twin. pic.twitter.com/0EuOSYKaqh — kg (@kemvnte) October 12, 2017

People on Twitter were legitimately stunned by how much she looked like his sister.

sis look barely 30 what — Zoë (@FilthyArt_) October 13, 2017

Some men on Twitter even tried to creep.

In other news, water is wet and the sky is blue.

Hey uh... you need a step daddy 👀... I got a PS4 you can play — Mykael (@mikeruns3) October 13, 2017

She got a husband? Asking for a friend.. — Mike (@_NotchoCheese) October 12, 2017

hopefully i’m the friend 🤷🏾‍♂️ — House (@MyImmatureMind) October 13, 2017

While the women were trying to uncover her secrets.

Good genes is one thing, but any woman defying the passage of time on this level has likely got a smart skincare routine.

Okay but her hair. I need details immediately — Daniella🇳🇬 (@6ixroses) October 13, 2017

Definitely a goal, tell her she's reflecting God's work on black people 😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Zodiac freak 😘😱🙌 (@KareemSarah2) October 13, 2017

Tell moms to drop her skin regimen! 👀📝 — » MC « (@__MChristina) October 13, 2017

Women on Twitter were here for his shout out to his mom.

He even included a plug to his sister's Youtube channel.

Go suscribe to my sister’s YT channel while you’re here.https://t.co/QPaKFNSAAS pic.twitter.com/ssoEP8am7V — kg (@kemvnte) October 13, 2017

Unsurprisingly, all of the compliments made his mom's day.

Byeee bc she hasnt stopped smiling since I told her what y’all were saying.. — kg (@kemvnte) October 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Twitter is still waiting on some serum recommendations.

