Humans have spent thousands of years searching for the fountain of youth. We've collected mounds of berries from around the world, concocted all different flavors of tonic, and passed on rituals like mud baths, essential oil recipes, and special meditation techniques. But through it all, everyone knows that for better or worse, the true fountain of youth is good genes.
So, when the Texas teen KG shared a sweet shout-out to his mom, Twitter could not stop freaking out at how young she looked.
You know you look good when your teenage son admits you look like a sibling, since teenage boys aren't generally the most flattering demographic.
People on Twitter were legitimately stunned by how much she looked like his sister.
Some men on Twitter even tried to creep.
In other news, water is wet and the sky is blue.
While the women were trying to uncover her secrets.
Good genes is one thing, but any woman defying the passage of time on this level has likely got a smart skincare routine.
Women on Twitter were here for his shout out to his mom.
He even included a plug to his sister's Youtube channel.
Unsurprisingly, all of the compliments made his mom's day.
Meanwhile, Twitter is still waiting on some serum recommendations.
