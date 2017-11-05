Television presenter wears 'boob print' dress. Twitter can't look away.

Clothing is technically art, which means it can feature whatever patterns the designer has on their mind. With this consideration, it's safe to guess that whoever designed the blouse that Channel 4's Scarlet Moffat wore on Sunday Brunch was dreaming of cleavage.

Twitter couldn't look away when they noticed the television presenter's cream top features a "boob print" among its variety of colorful designs. While there's a reasonable chance the designer didn't plan it this way, you don't have to be a straight junior high boy to notice the placement and shape of the design.

People on Twitter had a lot of questions about the top.

Mostly, did Moffat realize how it would look on camera?! Was there a wardrobe designer responsible for this decision?! It's also reasonable to theorize that Moffat, being an intelligent adult woman, recognizes the optics of the design and actively chose to wear it.