17 temper tantrum horror stories that will make you want to call a babysitter for tonight.

Children are the future, but they can also be a huge pain in the ass. This is especially true when they are throwing a temper tantrum, and doubly true when the complete breakdown is over something absolutely ridiculous. You know who I'm talking about -- the kid laying on the ground of the produce aisle, kicking and screaming bloody murder because their mom won't let them shove all the grapes up their nose.
A Reddit user asked people to share the most illogical freakouts their children have ever had, and parents delivered. Here are some of our favorites. Prepare to take a nap after this, because just reading these stories is exhausting.
1. gloomyquelledbasket made the mistake of bringing chicken nuggets into it.
They wanted another chicken nugget, so I gave them another chicken nugget.
Breakdown.
2. PRNmeds met the wrath of a child who can't handle the concept of balloons.
My kid was screaming at his balloons for an hour because they wouldn't stop floating.
3. Concealer77 had the opposite of a pizza party.
Pizza's here!
YAY PIZZAZAAZPIZZZAAPIZZA
puts slice of pizza in front of him
cries
4. KingGumBoot was another victim of being around a child who is upset about food.
My girlfriend-at-the-time texted me when she was looking after her 3 year old brother.
"Josh is crying because he doesn't want an icecream.
He already finished eating it. This was 15 minutes go."
5. SailorJupiter80 has a son who wears many hats.
He loves hats. He was very upset because he wanted to wear two hats. At once. To bed.
6. This is why justhereforjustno can't have nice things.
I wouldn't let her put crayons in my ear.
Full-on dropping to the ground, wailing and sobbing like I'd killed our cat in front of her. I would tell her we don't put stuff in our ears, which would make her sob louder.
Thankfully she's a young toddler and easily distracted, so it only lasted a few minutes.
7. jeaness83 experience a kid getting furious, fast.
I wouldn't let him get in the car parked next to us. Buddy, its not out car!
8. johnyann needs to keep an eye on the cat.
The cat cheated in a game they were playing.
9. PicaRuler experience a classic pretzel meltdown.
My daughter dropped a pretzel and the dog ate it. She started bawling and threw her entire cup of pretzels on the floor. Spoiler alert: the dog at those too.
10. Ah, the morning routine (leay).
Every morning with my 2 year old:
“Do you want to go to the park?” “Yeah! Play dirt!” “Ok go to the door for shoes and jacket” “No! Stay home!” “But don’t you want to go to the park to play in the sandbox?” “Yeah!” “Ok so we need to go get shoes and get in the car” “No!”
Full meltdown follows. And repeat this exchange for another 5 minutes until he realizes that we can’t both stay home and go to the park simultaneously. Then repeat again when leaving the park.
11. No words for this one (notsostepfordwife).
Because she wanted a twin sister (she has a twin sister)
12. RavnNite has seen some typical brotherly love.
The enraged, sobbing wail from the back seat of my car "He's looking out my window"
My youngest was mad because his brother was looking out of "his" window instead of the other one.
13. Just your usual elevator breakdown (Tassidar).
Elevators... My kid thinks people get on them to die! I have shown her that it’s okay, even ridden one up and down with her (while she screamed the entire time). I just don’t get it. She yells at people not to get on the elevator! Screeches and is terrified if someone she loves gets on one...
14. BoilerUp218 has a kid with v high standards.
2 AM, 2 year old wakes up due to bad dream. Asks his mother to put the “blanket up” I.e. cover him with the blanket. She proceeds to do so and he yells “NOT LIKE THIS, LIKE THIS!” and holds the blanket six inches above his body.
So my wife takes the blanket and holds it above him, then let’s go and it falls. He gets mad. “LIKE THISSSSSS!”
He expected my wife to be able to make the blanket float six inches above him for the entire night.
30 minutes of crying later he conceded that he had lost his fight against gravity and passed out.
15. uldrenek has a daughter with a complex relationship with band aids.
We have two toddlers, a 3-year old boy and a 2-year old girl.
boy: "Daddy I am very sick. I need to go to the doctor for my cough."
girl: "NO BAND-AID! I DON'T NEED A BAND AID!"
Me: "You don't need a band aid. No one said anything about a band aid."
girl: cries
16. Some sisterly love from everybodyknowsdikbut.
8 year old sister was looking at her. It was just a glance, but my 3 year old went into a fucking rage.
17. A triumphant ending from InannasPocket
Her paintbrush wasn't green.
Mind you, there was a green paintbrush available within reach, but the fact that the one in her hand wasn't green was a problem, and "I can't make this one green for you" was unacceptable. She did eventually relent and decide it was ok to just pretend the red one was green.