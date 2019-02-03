17 temper tantrum horror stories that will make you want to call a babysitter for tonight.

Children are the future, but they can also be a huge pain in the ass. This is especially true when they are throwing a temper tantrum, and doubly true when the complete breakdown is over something absolutely ridiculous. You know who I'm talking about -- the kid laying on the ground of the produce aisle, kicking and screaming bloody murder because their mom won't let them shove all the grapes up their nose.

A Reddit user asked people to share the most illogical freakouts their children have ever had, and parents delivered. Here are some of our favorites. Prepare to take a nap after this, because just reading these stories is exhausting.

1. gloomyquelledbasket made the mistake of bringing chicken nuggets into it.

They wanted another chicken nugget, so I gave them another chicken nugget. Breakdown.

2. PRNmeds met the wrath of a child who can't handle the concept of balloons.

My kid was screaming at his balloons for an hour because they wouldn't stop floating.

3. Concealer77 had the opposite of a pizza party.