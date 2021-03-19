Tenant asks if it's wrong to not let neighbors park in their unused parking spot.

Anyone with a car knows the deep and torturous, never-ending struggle of trying to find a safe parking spot, especially in a city...

Parking is one of the most irritating challenges of owning a car, but if your rented residence comes with a parking spot, it can be a game-changer. Parking in the street and waking up when the sunrises to move it for cleaning, being late to everything because you didn't account for the thirty minutes of circling it'll take to find a perilous parallel parking spot, or paying more than your rent for a garage that's a hike away can be a pain.

Even if you don't own a car or even have a driver's license, if a parking spot is built into your rent, then it's your spot. So, when a frustrated apartment tenant decided to consult the courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about their neighbor stealing their apartment's assigned parking spot, people were ready to deem a verdict.