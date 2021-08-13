Mom calls out hypocrisy of anti-maskers by saying dress code should be optional too.

A mom in Chattanooga, Tennessee is going viral for her email to her local school board that sums up the hypocrisy of many anti-maskers.

Hamilton County Schools opened this week, and while masks are required for students and staff, parents may fill out an "opt-out" form to exempt their children from the public safety measure. In practice, the mask policy is optional, and the mom asked why the dress code isn't the same way.

The Tennessee Holler shared the email on social media, and the tweet has over 25,000 likes.