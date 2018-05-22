Texas senator gets ripped apart for 'defending' school shooter.

Republicans will blame gun violence on everything but guns.
Incoming NRA president and convicted felon Oliver North blamed Ritalin for the fact that a 17-year-old kid walked into Santa Fe High School in Texas and killed ten people. Conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt proposed a ban on trench coats. The lieutenant governor of Texas suggested legislation on doors.
Senator John Cornyn, the Texas senator who isn't Ted Cruz, is repeating the old talking point about bullying, sharing an article that quotes the mass murderer's father as seeing that he is a "good boy."
Antonios Pagourtzis, father of accused Texas shooter, says 17-year-old son was a ‘good boy’ who had been ‘mistreated at school’ https://t.co/TBmqwr0la6 via @WSJ— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 22, 2018
The ratio of comments to likes and retweets proves that this is an objectively terrible tweet.
People were disgusted by Senator Cornyn's tweet, asking him if he even knows what "good boy" means.
Accused Texas shooter says he was mistreated at school.— Ronald A. Ortman (@raortman) May 22, 2018
He murdered 10 people but characterizes himself as victim.
He has taken a page from Trump's playbook.
Act irresponsibly.
Blame someone else.
I was bullied at school, but there were no guns around, so all that happened to me was I became a playwright.@MomsDemand#theater #theatre— Rob Ackerman (@ackerman_rob) May 22, 2018
I’m pretty sure murdering a bunch of people excludes them from being “a good boy” you psycho cartoon— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 22, 2018
I was bullied mercilessly, to the point where I had a bone broken by one of the bullies. I was shot down by girls more than once. And not ONCE did it even OCCUR to me to go on a shooting rampage. This kid is not a victim. He is a violent criminal.— Matt V (@MIB1188) May 22, 2018
What is your point by tweeting this exactly? Are we meant to feel sorry for this monster? I feel this tweet distracts from what you should be focusing on and that is the victims of violent guns in YOUR STATE OF TEXAS— Tanya Biles (@TanyafromTX) May 22, 2018
Seriously, which side is he on?
The United States Senator from the State of Texas is tweeting that a mass-murderer of children is a victim.— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) May 22, 2018
Good boys don't kill innocent people. There are no excuses or justifications for what this young man has done. He is not a victim, he is a criminal. Anyone characterizing him as a victim is an enabler. #SantaFe— Rebecca Zabel-Brewer (@RebeccaBrewerZ) May 22, 2018
You should really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really really, really, really delete this.— Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) May 22, 2018
That moment when a senator shows more compassion for a murderer than for the victims of gun violence...— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 22, 2018
imagine if republicans had the same amount of empathy for undocumented kids as they have for mass murderers https://t.co/rq1EvNf8CR— abolish ice. send homan to the hague. (@SeanMcElwee) May 22, 2018
Senator Cornyn had to send out a tweet insisting that he was not promoting the idea that the shooter was a victim, he was just sharing a quote from the shooter's father.
Not sending a message, crediting claim, or excusing murder. Just noting fact he said it. That is what news does. https://t.co/11beLX8dmr— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 22, 2018
It's never a good day when you haven't eaten lunch yet and you're already insisting that you're not defending a school shooter.