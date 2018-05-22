Texas senator gets ripped apart for 'defending' school shooter.

Republicans will blame gun violence on everything but guns.

Incoming NRA president and convicted felon Oliver North blamed Ritalin for the fact that a 17-year-old kid walked into Santa Fe High School in Texas and killed ten people. Conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt proposed a ban on trench coats. The lieutenant governor of Texas suggested legislation on doors.

Senator John Cornyn, the Texas senator who isn't Ted Cruz, is repeating the old talking point about bullying, sharing an article that quotes the mass murderer's father as seeing that he is a "good boy."

Antonios Pagourtzis, father of accused Texas shooter, says 17-year-old son was a ‘good boy’ who had been ‘mistreated at school’ https://t.co/TBmqwr0la6 via @WSJ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 22, 2018

The ratio of comments to likes and retweets proves that this is an objectively terrible tweet.

Twitter

People were disgusted by Senator Cornyn's tweet, asking him if he even knows what "good boy" means.