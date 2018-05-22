Texas senator gets ripped apart for 'defending' school shooter.

Orli Matlow
May 22, 2018@4:26 PM
Republicans will blame gun violence on everything but guns.

Incoming NRA president and convicted felon Oliver North blamed Ritalin for the fact that a 17-year-old kid walked into Santa Fe High School in Texas and killed ten people. Conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt proposed a ban on trench coats. The lieutenant governor of Texas suggested legislation on doors.

Senator John Cornyn, the Texas senator who isn't Ted Cruz, is repeating the old talking point about bullying, sharing an article that quotes the mass murderer's father as seeing that he is a "good boy."

The ratio of comments to likes and retweets proves that this is an objectively terrible tweet.

People were disgusted by Senator Cornyn's tweet, asking him if he even knows what "good boy" means.

Seriously, which side is he on?

Senator Cornyn had to send out a tweet insisting that he was not promoting the idea that the shooter was a victim, he was just sharing a quote from the shooter's father.

It's never a good day when you haven't eaten lunch yet and you're already insisting that you're not defending a school shooter.

