'Text neck' is the new health problem you already have because you're COOL.

Are you a busy, cool, attractive person with lots of people on your texting rotation?! Well then you're probably suffering from the newest health issue succinctly referred to as "text neck."

According to The New York Times, perpetually craning our heads to check how many people "liked" our killer Instagram photos isn't just reflective of looming psychological emptiness, but it also bodes badly for our physical health.

“Text neck” is becoming a medical issue suffered by countless people, and the way we hang our heads has other health risks, too https://t.co/3dtur4lwgk — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 26, 2018

This feels like a personal attack on every cool person alive.

At resting, the human head only weighs between 10 and 12 pounds on average (unless you have a real honker). However, when we bend our necks to text our scores of devoted fans, gravity's pull puts roughly 60 pounds of pressure on our neck.

Average human head weighs 10-12lbs but when looking down at phone adds 60lbs of pressure 😳 https://t.co/mGcPiDT17U — Candida Rifkind (@CandidaRifkind) January 26, 2018

While the phrase "text neck" sounds like an insult a teen on the subway would make up, it was first coined in a 2017 study published in The Spine Journal.