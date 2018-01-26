'Text neck' is the new health problem you already have because you're COOL.

Are you a busy, cool, attractive person with lots of people on your texting rotation?! Well then you're probably suffering from the newest health issue succinctly referred to as "text neck."
According to The New York Times, perpetually craning our heads to check how many people "liked" our killer Instagram photos isn't just reflective of looming psychological emptiness, but it also bodes badly for our physical health.
This feels like a personal attack on every cool person alive.
At resting, the human head only weighs between 10 and 12 pounds on average (unless you have a real honker). However, when we bend our necks to text our scores of devoted fans, gravity's pull puts roughly 60 pounds of pressure on our neck.
While the phrase "text neck" sounds like an insult a teen on the subway would make up, it was first coined in a 2017 study published in The Spine Journal.
According to The National Center for Biotechnology Information, our habitual gorgeous social media slouch negatively affects our mood, memory abilities, depression symptoms, and of course, the quality of our spinal health.
Of course, most of us don't have the viable option (or desire) to throw out our smartphones, strap on a backpack and pull a Christopher McCandless Into The Wild stunt.
Even if we had that option, it should be noted that bears exist. Bears deserve our respect and WILL eat us. Do not believe Paddington's adorable propaganda.
However, daily small changes will help you stave yourself from becoming The Hunchback of Notre Dame of text neck sufferers.
All you've got to do is sit with a straightened back, remember to keep your shoulders back, and keep your chin up. So, the opposite of this Kardashian GIF.
Beyond practicing better posture, a more obvious way to stave off text neck is by engaging in less screen time.
A more realistic habit is to more of your social media time to a computer rather than a phone, that way you can sit ergonomically.
Just remember, if you're dealing with "text neck," it's only because you're an incredibly cool and popular person. We support your "text neck" treatment journey however it looks, so long as you still read our articles.