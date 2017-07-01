Advertising

Everyone loves to hate the “Cash Me Ousside” girl, Danielle Bergoli Peskowitz.

(If you don't remember, the 14-year-old (yes, she’s only 14) became an Internet sensation overnight after appearing on the Dr. Phil Show last year and coining the phase, Cash Me Ousside, How Bow Dat?)

The story was – she was an out of control teen who her mother could not control – and, Dr. Phil was supposed to help them. Instead, Dr. Phil made her a millionaire overnight by allowing her on his show and, in turn, millions of teenagers lost tons of brain cells listening to her garbage.

Giphy

After appearing in court in Delray Beach this week, Danielle pleaded guilty to several charges – including grand theft, possession of illegal drugs and filing a fake police report. All of these charges were filed before she was ever on the Dr. Phil Show and before she went viral online.

While she has not been sentenced yet, she may face time in jail of up to 3 years – but, because she is underage, she will likely be sent to go to juvie instead.

Twitter, predictably, seems happy.

The cash me outside girl is going to kid prison. 2017 might not always be the best, but when it's good, it's good. pic.twitter.com/4PHq2qx6Wb — josh (@VlDEOSTARK) June 29, 2017

The cash me outside girl is going to jail😂😂😂😂 — Raelynn (@R011IN) June 30, 2017

The Cash me outside girl got convicted for grand theft auto, weed possession and stuff proving that disrespectful kids don't ever prosper. https://t.co/l2Ud56BUgH — Ƙıɴg Kεnføʀɗ IV 🇬🇭 (@Negreauxdamus) June 29, 2017

How bow dah?

