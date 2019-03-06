Kylie Jenner officially named ’youngest self-made billionaire.' Even the Dictionary is dragging her.

Ladies and gentlemen and lovelies who identify outside of the gender binary, it is official, on Tuesday it was announced that Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire.

This titling means she has stolen the throne from Mark Zuckerberg, which is a feat both grandiose and terrifying. I have no doubt there is a clause in Facebook stating that if you dethrone Zuckerberg in any manner, you must prepare for the wrath of his legion of trolls.

Zuckerberg related trolling aside, a lot of people have taken (reasonable) issue with giving Jenner the title of self-made billionaire. After all, she was born into immense generational wealth, and a family with a huge public facing platform that set her up to build her beauty empire.

By all means, feel free to congratulation Kylie Jenner on becoming a Billionaire at that young age. It's an impressive accomplishment and worth a celebration. She deserves genuine praise.



But don't you dare call here "self-made". She's not. — Fredrik (@F_Edits) March 5, 2019

When she first made the Forbes list of young billionaires, people were quick to pour out their opinions about the "self-made" title. And while her business acumen is legitimately impressive regardless of her privilege, it only feels valid to point out the headstart she was given.