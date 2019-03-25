The 'Fuller House' cast hinted their support of Lori Loughlin at the Kid's Choice Awards. People are pissed.

Lori Loughlin is definitely not having a very good March.
The star of "Full House" and Netflix's weird and totally unnecessary (sequel?) "Fuller House" was exposed in the most ridiculous college admissions scandal of all time. By forging photos of her daughters rowing and funneling money through a fake charity in exchange for crooked SAT proctors, Loughlin got both of her daughters into the highly competitive University of Southern California. The daughter getting the most heat is instagram influencer Olivia Jade, who is clearly very serious about her studies and totally deserves to be at USC:
While Olivia Jade was on a USC official's yacht for spring break (such a struggle) when the news broke, Loughlin hasn't stayed out of the spotlight. The internet has been ruthlessly roasting her because if the Fyre Fest documentaries taught us anything, there's nothing the world loves more right now than rich people and Instagram models falling flat on their faces. The only thing that would make this better is if USC turned out to be four years of classes taught by this sandwich:
While everyone is having a great time laughing about rich people having to cheat their way into college, it seems like the cast of "Fuller House" is fully supporting Loughlin. While they didn't mention her name directly, when "Fuller House" won a Kid's Choice Award, the cast's message was clear:
Sure, this is sweet and everyone loves the nostalgia of "Fuller House," but just because her co-stars are quick to forgive her doesn't mean the rest of us are.
Loughlin reportedly will not be returning to the show for the final season and it seems like that is probably the best move. Unless Netflix is interested in taking "Freckle Fart 90" up on his "Orange is the New Black" pitch. Sorry, Aunt Becky, but this is something you really can't come back from.