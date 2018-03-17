The internet can't stop roasting Trump's confusing jacket decoration.

Advertising
A lot of people express their celebration of St Patrick's Day by donning a green outfit or article of clothing.
On Friday, it appears that Trump was attempting to celebrate St. Paddy's Day with a confusing clump of foliage he wore on his suit breast-pocket.
Naturally, the internet had a blast roasting Trump for his attempted lewk.
I legitimately want to know if this is part of the White House lawn?! Did Melania grab a handful of salad garnish to complete his outfit?! Just exactly what is happening?
While the concept of Trump wearing watercress is way more of a gift than reality. He was in fact wearing shamrocks in honor of the visiting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadker.
