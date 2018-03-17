The internet can't stop roasting Trump's confusing jacket decoration.

A lot of people express their celebration of St Patrick's Day by donning a green outfit or article of clothing.

On Friday, it appears that Trump was attempting to celebrate St. Paddy's Day with a confusing clump of foliage he wore on his suit breast-pocket.

Naturally, the internet had a blast roasting Trump for his attempted lewk.

I legitimately want to know if this is part of the White House lawn?! Did Melania grab a handful of salad garnish to complete his outfit?! Just exactly what is happening?

Why does Trump have a clump of grass in his pocket? pic.twitter.com/w2OCt8KogD — Bad John Brown (@BadJohnBrown) March 15, 2018

Why does Trump have watercress growing out of his pocket? pic.twitter.com/79YZn6LvHP — Eylon A. Levy (@EylonALevy) March 15, 2018